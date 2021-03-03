Crime and Law

4 sentenced to death for killing woman after rape in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
A Chattogram court on Wednesday sentenced four people to death in a case filed over killing a woman after rape in 2016, reports UNB.

Chattogram additional district and session Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiya handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are-Mohamamd Yeasin, Mohamamd Mansur, Abu Taiab alias Rana and Mohammad Ishak.

According to the prosecution, Parveen Akter, wife of Nurul Alam, a resident of Roufabad in Chattogram city, was raped and killed at his own residence on 5 March 2016. Nurul Alam filed a case with Bayezid police station in this connection on 7 March 2016.

Police arrested Mansur and Abu Taiyab in connection with the incident and submitted charge sheet against four people after investigation. On 5 March 2017, a court framed charges against them in the case.

