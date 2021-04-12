43 Hefazat leaders made accused for Ahmad Shafi's 'murder': PBI

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted a report accusing 43 leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam including its ameer Junayed Babunagari in a case filed over the alleged murder of the organization’s former chief Shah Ahmad Shafi.

Banaj Kumar Majumder, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and chief of PBI, has confirmed the matter to the Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday evening.

He told Prothom Alo that an enquiry report has been submitted to the magistrate court accusing 43 people under the penal code section 304.