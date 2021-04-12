43 Hefazat leaders made accused for Ahmad Shafi's 'murder': PBI

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted a report accusing 43 leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam including its ameer Junayed Babunagari in a case filed over the alleged murder of the organization’s former chief Shah Ahmad Shafi.
Banaj Kumar Majumder, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and chief of PBI, has confirmed the matter to the Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday evening.
He told Prothom Alo that an enquiry report has been submitted to the magistrate court accusing 43 people under the penal code section 304.
According to PBI sources, apart from Junayed Babunagari, the accused also includes the names of organising secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi, assistant organising secretary Mir Idris, assistant secretary general Habib Ullah, Hefazat leaders Nasir Uddin Munir, Ahsan Ullah, Zakaria Noman Fayezi, Abdul Matin, Shahidullah, Rizwan Arman, Jafar Ahmad, Enamul Hasan Farooqi, Anwar Shah and Shafiul Alam.
Terming the death of Ahmad Shafi as a preplanned murder, his brother-in-law Md Moin Uddin filed a murder case on 17 December last year. The then Hefazat-e-Islam ameer Shah Ahmad Shafi died on 18 September 2020.