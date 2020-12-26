45pc victims of rape, gang rape and murder after rape, are children

The seven-year-old girl’s parents would leave her at home to go to work every day. Her father worked at a plastic factory and mother was an ayah at a school. Her grandmother lived close by and would drop in at the small tin roofed house off and on in between her work.

On the evening of 25 October, the girl’s grandmother when to check on her and found the door closed. After she knocked and called out for some time, the door opened and a neighoubour emerged and left. She entered to find the little girl huddled in fear, weeping.

The grandmother instantly understood what had happened and the little girl was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC). The father later filed a rape case with the Lalbagh police station. The police soon arrested the perpetrator.

The child’s father told Prothom Alo that neighbor Rajjab Talukdar took advantage of their being away at work the entire day. His daughter had become strangely silent now, he said. She had undergone medical treatment and had considerably recovered physically, but how could the harm be undone? He called for the severest punishment of the accused.

In the first 10 months of this year, from January to October, there have been 525 cases filed in 50 police stations of the capital city, for rape, gang rape and murder after rape. Almost half of the cases (235) were for the rape of girl children.