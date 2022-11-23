Chamber Judge revokes bail order of suspended ACC director Enamul Basir

The court also fixed 5 December for the hearing of ACC’s appeal in front of a full bench of the Appellate Division.

Advocate Khurshid Alam represented the anti-corruption body in the court.

On 17 November, HC granted Basir bail for six months after hearing his bail plea.

Earlier, in February, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced two disgraced government officials to different jail terms in the high-profile bribery case.

While Enamul Basir was sentenced to eight years in jail as the recipient of Tk 4 million as bribe , ex-Deputy Inspector General of police Mizanur Rahman was given three years as the one paying the bribe in the same case.