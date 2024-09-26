Fraud case against 5 including Shykh Seraj
Television presenter Farzana Brownia has filed a case on charges of fraud against five persons including the head of news at private TV channel Channel I, Shykh Seraj.
The other accused of the case are- Jahir Uddin Mahmud Mamun, Mukit Majumder Babu, Abdur Rashid Majumder Parvez and Riaz Ahmed Khan.
The case was filed in the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka, Hasibul Haque Wednesday morning. The court ordered the CID to investigate the case and submit a report in this regard.
In her statement, Farzana said the accused have breached a contract and is now refusing to pay the sum she is entitled to get as her salary. While asking to get paid, she was threatened to be killed, the statement added.