Cases against Sheikh Hasina surpass 200

With eight new cases filed, the number of cases against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the killing and attempt to murder during the student-mass uprising surpassed 200.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the uprising on 5 August, she was arraigned in the first case in a Dhaka court on 15 August. Since then, at least 205 cases have been filed with 179 over murder.

On Monday and Tuesday a total of seven cases were filed against Hasina with different police stations in the capital and with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka and one in Chattogram.

Sheikh Hasina and 40 others were sued over the death of a youth named Saiful Islam in the city's Jatrabari. Saiful’s mother Rebeka Sultana filed the case with CMM court Monday.