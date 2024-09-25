Cases against Sheikh Hasina surpass 200
With eight new cases filed, the number of cases against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the killing and attempt to murder during the student-mass uprising surpassed 200.
After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the uprising on 5 August, she was arraigned in the first case in a Dhaka court on 15 August. Since then, at least 205 cases have been filed with 179 over murder.
On Monday and Tuesday a total of seven cases were filed against Hasina with different police stations in the capital and with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka and one in Chattogram.
Sheikh Hasina and 40 others were sued over the death of a youth named Saiful Islam in the city's Jatrabari. Saiful’s mother Rebeka Sultana filed the case with CMM court Monday.
According to the case statement, Chhatra League, Jubo League men and police fired bullets at a procession of students and masses at Jatrabari’s Kutubkhali area on 5 August afternoon. Saiful was hit by bullets on his head.
Another murder case was filed against 467 including Sheikh Hasina for killing a 21-year-old youth named Shawon Talukder in Jatrabari. Shawon’s father Nur Nabi filed the case with CMM court.
According to the case statement, Shawon was bullet-hit during a demonstration of students against discrimination in front Jatrabari chworasta police box’s on 5 August afternoon.
Sheikh Hasina and 66 others were accused in a case over murder of Mominul Islam, a student of Bangabandhu Government College in the city's Pallabi on 19 July afternoon.
According to the case filed with Mirpur police station, Mominul lost his life after being bullet-hit at Mirpur-10 intersection during a demonstration of students and mass people.
Sheikh Hasina and 38 others were sued for attempted murder in the city's Rampura. Businessman Abdullah Al Mamun, who was injured in the shooting, filed the case.
According to the case statement, Abdullah Al Mamun received bullet wounds as leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League fired at the demonstrators in front of Farazi Hospital on 19 July.
A person named Shukkur Ali filed a case against 61 including Sheikh Hasina with Jatrabari police station over attempted murder.
An injured person named Soleman filed an attempted murder case against Sheikh Hasina and 34 others. According to the case statement, some policemen, Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swecchasebak League men attacked a demonstration of students around 11:00am on 3 August. Soleman received a bullet shot in his leg.
Another case was filed with CMM court over an attempt to murder a youth named Mohammad Asif in the city's Mohammadpur. Sheikh Hasina and 127 others were made defendants in the case. Asif said he received bullet shots in his head, forehead and leg during a demonstration of students on 19 July afternoon.
In Chattogram, Sheikh Hasina and 734 others were sued for attempting to murder a youth named Tafhimul Islam, a student of Chittagong University’s Islamic Studies department. Tafhimul filed the case with Kotwali police station on Monday.
Tafhimul said he sustained a bullet on his right hand during indiscriminate firing at demonstrators at New Market area in Chattogram on 4 August.