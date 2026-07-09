No justice a year after Lal Chand murder; fugitives roam free, threaten family

One year has passed since scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Old Dhaka but the high-profile case remains unresolved, with several accused still at large despite promises of a speedy trial.

Not all of the accused in the case have been arrested. Some are reportedly roaming freely in public and are even committing new crimes. Family members of Lal Chand alleged that the accused are issuing death threats against them. They said they are living in fear due to the lack of security.

On 9 July last year, Lal Chand was murdered on the busy road in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (Mitford Hospital) in Old Dhaka. He operated a scrap business in Rajani Bose Lane near the hospital.

He was beaten to death and his head and other parts of his body were crushed with pieces of bricks and stones. The attackers also stripped him naked. CCTV footage showed assailants jumping on his body after the killing.