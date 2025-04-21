143 kg gold seized in 7 months

Gold smuggling goes unabated in the country with smugglers being regularly nabbed in airports. Illegal gold is also frequently caught during smuggling in border areas.

On 11 February, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department detained a passenger with about 3.289kg of gold at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

On 27 February, the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) seized 2.335kg of gold abandoned in a cowshed in Hudapara, a border area of ​​Damurhuda Upazila, Chuadanga.

The amount of gold seized in the two incidents is 5.624 kg. The current market value of the seized gold is more than Tk 770 million.

The people concerned say that after the political changeover in the country last August, the shelter of gold smuggling has changed; but smuggling has not stopped. Smugglers have continued smuggling taking advantage of the law and order situation inside the country and the lack of surveillance at the border.

According to the BGB and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), these two organisations have recovered 143 kg of illegal gold in the seven months from August to February, whose current market value is more than Tk 1.96 billion.