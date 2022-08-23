Action against 19 cops including ASP Muharram Ali recommended

But neither any committee has been formed to investigate the incident, nor any action taken against any police official.

On the other hand, punitive action is being taken against the police officials for charging baton on the leaders and activists of BCL, student wing of ruling Awami League, during infighting in Barguna.

Speaking about it, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik told Prothom Alo, “People would think police beat the opposition men at the behest of the government. But the government can’t tolerate if its own men get beaten. People’s trust on the law enforcement agencies will diminish further due to such preferential action. Such behaviour is in no way acceptable.”

Barishal range police constituted a three-member committee on 15 August night to investigate into the incident of police charging baton on the BCL activists.

The committee was headed by additional deputy inspector general M. Faruq ul Haq. Two other members of the committee are Barishal range police super (DIG office) M Habibur Rahman and Barishal range additional police super Sudipta Sarker. The committee submitted its report to DIG SM Aktaruzzaman on Sunday.