High-profile committee formed to review BB reserve heist

The interim government has formed a high-level committee, headed by law Adviser Asif Nazrul, to review matters related to the 2016 Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist.

A six-member committee was announced on Wednesday through a notification issued by the cabinet division.

The committee has been instructed to submit its recommendations within three months.

Other members of the committee include Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for road transport and bridges, and power, energy and mineral resources; Faiz Ahmed Tayyab, special assistant to the chief adviser of the ministry of posts, telecommunications, and information technology; Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank; Ali Ashfaq, director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines; and Md Nazrul Huda, chairman of Rupali Bank.