High-profile committee formed to review BB reserve heist
The interim government has formed a high-level committee, headed by law Adviser Asif Nazrul, to review matters related to the 2016 Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist.
A six-member committee was announced on Wednesday through a notification issued by the cabinet division.
The committee has been instructed to submit its recommendations within three months.
Other members of the committee include Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for road transport and bridges, and power, energy and mineral resources; Faiz Ahmed Tayyab, special assistant to the chief adviser of the ministry of posts, telecommunications, and information technology; Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank; Ali Ashfaq, director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines; and Md Nazrul Huda, chairman of Rupali Bank.
The committee has been tasked with reviewing the progress of the investigation into the 2016 reserve theft, assessing government measures taken in response, determining responsibilities related to the incident, and recommending necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.
The Financial Institutions Division will provide secretarial support to the committee. The committee also holds the authority to include new members if required and can convene meetings as needed.
On 4 February 2016, $81 million was stolen from the reserves of Bangladesh Bank.
Unidentified individuals took advantage of the SWIFT payment system to fraudulently transfer the money that was kept at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the USA.