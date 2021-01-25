5 cops hurt in Pirojpur attack: 7 held

Five policemen were injured in an attack by some local people during a drive at Kumarkhali area in sadar upazila of Pirojpur district early Monday, reports UNB.
The victims are sub-inspector (SI) of Sadar police station, Soikat Hossain Sunny, SI Mahmudul Hasan, SI Mohammad Khairul Hossain, ASI Saiful Islam and constable Maruf Hawladar.
The incident took place at the Sikder Bari in the area. Hayatul Islam Khan, the superintendent of police (SP) in Pirojpur, said a team of police conducted a drive in Kumarkhali area for arresting Hasan Shikdar, an accused in a criminal case.
When police were heading towards the sadar police station with the accused Hasan, the relatives of the accused and local people attacked the police in a bid to snatch away the accused from the police custody.
Seven people including three sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector and a constable were injured during the attack. The injured were taken to local hospital where three were given first aid.
Police have arrested seven people in connection with the attack on police till now. Hasan Shikdar, son of Anwar Shikdar, Shaon Das, son of Mithu Das were among the arrestees.
Nurul Islam Badal, officer-in-charge (OC) of sadar police station, said that police will file a case in this connection.