5 cops hurt in Pirojpur attack: 7 held

Five policemen were injured in an attack by some local people during a drive at Kumarkhali area in sadar upazila of Pirojpur district early Monday, reports UNB.

The victims are sub-inspector (SI) of Sadar police station, Soikat Hossain Sunny, SI Mahmudul Hasan, SI Mohammad Khairul Hossain, ASI Saiful Islam and constable Maruf Hawladar.

The incident took place at the Sikder Bari in the area. Hayatul Islam Khan, the superintendent of police (SP) in Pirojpur, said a team of police conducted a drive in Kumarkhali area for arresting Hasan Shikdar, an accused in a criminal case.

When police were heading towards the sadar police station with the accused Hasan, the relatives of the accused and local people attacked the police in a bid to snatch away the accused from the police custody.