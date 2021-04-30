5 family members of Bashundhara Group MD leave country

Five family members of Bashundhara Group’s managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and their three domestic helps left the country for Dubai on a chartered flight on Thursday night, reports news agency UNB.
Sources at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said the five family members include Anvir’s wife Sabrina Sobhan, their two children, wife of Anvir’s younger brother Yeasha Sobhan and their daughter.
Three domestic helps also accompanied them.
“The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) gave permission to operate the chartered aircraft,” said a CAAB official preferring anonymity.
He said the passengers boarded the aircraft on completion of necessary formalities.
He, however, said airport security officials were on high alert so that Sayem Sobhan Anvir cannot leave the country.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued a travel ban on Sayem Sobhan in a case against him on charge of abetting suicide. The case was filed following the recovery of a young woman’s body hanging from the ceiling at a flat in the capital on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Mosarat Jahan Munia, 21, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district.
Following the recovery of her body, the victim’s sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case under section 306 of Bangladesh Penal Code with Gulshan police station in the capital on Tuesday.
In the case, Nusrat Jahan made Sayem Sobhan Anvir the lone accused of abetting the death of the 21-year-old college student.
On Wednesday, Anvir filed a petition with the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. But, the High Court declined to hear the anticipatory bail petition on Thursday.
Some people claim that Anvir has already left the country.
Talking to newspersons on Thursday, DMP’s Gulshan division deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said that according to the data of immigration authorities Sayem Sobhan Anvir is still in the country. He uses two passports. But there is no information that he has left the country using any of the two passports.