5 family members of Bashundhara Group MD leave country

Five family members of Bashundhara Group’s managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and their three domestic helps left the country for Dubai on a chartered flight on Thursday night, reports news agency UNB.

Sources at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said the five family members include Anvir’s wife Sabrina Sobhan, their two children, wife of Anvir’s younger brother Yeasha Sobhan and their daughter.

Three domestic helps also accompanied them.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) gave permission to operate the chartered aircraft,” said a CAAB official preferring anonymity.