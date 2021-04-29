HC refuses to hear Bashundhara MD’s anticipatory bail plea

The High Court on Thursday declined to hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by managing director of Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan Anvir in a case filed over abetting the suicide of 21-year-old Mosarat Jahan Munia, reports UNB.

The bench of justice Mamunur Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman refused to hear the petition saying that it has no jurisdiction to hear any anticipatory bail during the lockdown.