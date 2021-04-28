Bashundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail

Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director (MD) of Bashundhara Group, has sought an anticipatory bail from the High Court in a case filed against him for allegedly instigating Mosharrat Jahan alias Munia to commit suicide.

The bail prayer has been enlisted in Thursday's agenda of a virtual High Court bench comprising of justice Mamnoon Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman.

According to the Supreme Court's website, the prayer is ranked 14th in the bench’s agenda on Thursday titled 'Sayem Sobhan vs State'.