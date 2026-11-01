Woman seen with Tahsif in CCTV footage arrested, police seek 7-day remand

The River Police have sought a seven-day remand for a woman arrested in connection with the murder case of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri. CCTV footage showed the 19-year-old girl with Tahsif in an area of the capital on the day he went missing.

Today, Sunday, Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost, the investigation officer in the case, applied to take the woman into seven-day remand. Shamsuddoha Sumon, a lawyer representing the state, confirmed the information.