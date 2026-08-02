Mother and daughter murdered in Kalabagan, son-in-law detained

Police have detained a man identified as Hridoy, also known as Shipon, 30, on allegations of fatally stabbing his wife and mother-in-law following a family dispute in the Kalabagan area of the capital.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am today, Sunday, police at Kalabagan Police Station confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Hridoy's wife, Farzana Begum, also known as Ratri, 20, and his mother-in-law, Firoza Begum, 38.

According to police, Hridoy and Farzana were arguing at home over a family matter on Sunday morning. At one point, Farzana's mother, Firoza, supporting her daughter intervened in an attempt to stop the dispute.