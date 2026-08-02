Mother and daughter murdered in Kalabagan, son-in-law detained
Police have detained a man identified as Hridoy, also known as Shipon, 30, on allegations of fatally stabbing his wife and mother-in-law following a family dispute in the Kalabagan area of the capital.
The incident took place at around 9:30 am today, Sunday, police at Kalabagan Police Station confirmed.
The victims have been identified as Hridoy's wife, Farzana Begum, also known as Ratri, 20, and his mother-in-law, Firoza Begum, 38.
According to police, Hridoy and Farzana were arguing at home over a family matter on Sunday morning. At one point, Farzana's mother, Firoza, supporting her daughter intervened in an attempt to stop the dispute.
Hridoy then stabbed both his wife and mother-in-law. Farzana died at the scene. Firoza was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where physicians later declared her dead.
Kalabagan Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Fazle Ashiq told Prothom Alo that Hridoy had been taken into custody and was being questioned.
The OC said preliminary findings indicate that the couple had attended a programme in Mohammadpur on Saturday. Later that night, Hridoy took his wife to her parents' home. The fatal incident occurred after an argument between the couple on Sunday morning.
Police said both Hridoy and Farzana are originally from Shariatpur. Police said the investigation is ongoing.