Family members meet death row convict Jahangir in prison

Relatives of Jahangir Alam, one of the death row convicts in the case filed over the killing of professor S Taher Ahmed of Rajshahi University, went to the Rajshahi Central Jail to meet him at around 12:45 pm on Tuesday. However, no one from the family of Miya Mahiuddin, the other death row convict in the case, came to meet him.

Speaking to the relatives in front of the prison, it has been learned that around 40-45 people came to meet Jahangir Alam. They were called up by the authority to meet with the death row convict for the last time through a letter on Sunday.