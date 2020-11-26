5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat, youth arrested

Locals rushed there after hearing the scream of the victim and caught Sujon, said officer-in-charge of Mollahat police station Kazi Golam Kabir.

Later, locals handed him over to police, said the OC.

The victim's father filed a case over the matter.

Nearly a thousand rape incidents, including over 200 gang rapes, were reported between January and September this year, according to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

Forty-five of the victims were killed after rape and 12 others took their own lives. Three women and nine men were killed for protesting against the incidents of sexual harassment, ASK said.