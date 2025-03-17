Women ‘gang raped’ while returning home with husband, 5 arrested

A case has been filed against five people on allegations of their involvement in an incident of kidnap and gang-rape of a housewife, 19, who was returning home from in-law’s house with her husband in Laksham, Cumilla.

The victim’s mother filed the case with Laksham police station on Saturday.

The police conducted a raid on Sunday and arrested five accused, Laksham police station officer-in-charge Naznin Sultana told Prothom Alo Monday morning.