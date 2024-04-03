No money looted from Sonali Bank in Ruma: CID

No money was looted from the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma Upazila of Bandarban and all the money in the vault of the bank is intact.

Shahnewaz Khaled, special superintendent of police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Chattogram region, told Prothom Alo about 4:30 pm today, Wednesday.

He said two teams from CID’s Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar units have collected different evidences from the spot. Later, they counted all the money in the vault of the bank and found that no money was looted from the vault of the bank.

He said the two keys of the vault need to be used at once to open the vault. Probably the armed men could not open the vault for this reason.