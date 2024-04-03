Robbery at two banks in Thanchi after Ruma

The robbery attempt took place around 1:00 pm Wednesday, said the state owned bank’s managing director Afzal Karim.

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, he said that they received information of an attack at the Thanchi branch of Sonali Bank. The police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and army men have gone to the spot.

Earlier, members of newly emerged militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) looted over Tk 15 million and 14 firearms from the Sonali Bank’s branch in Ruma, Bandarban around 9:00 pm Tuesday.