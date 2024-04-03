Robbery at two banks in Thanchi after Ruma
Miscreants have staged robberies in Thanchi upazila town branches of Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Krishi Bank.
Thanchi Sadar Union Parishad chairman Aung Pru Mro told Prothom Alo that the terrorists entered the market area by three vehicles while firing from their arms around 1:00 pm. Then they entered Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Krishi Bank adjacent to Thanchi High School and left with the cash they got.
The robbery attempt took place around 1:00 pm Wednesday, said the state owned bank’s managing director Afzal Karim.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, he said that they received information of an attack at the Thanchi branch of Sonali Bank. The police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and army men have gone to the spot.
Earlier, members of newly emerged militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) looted over Tk 15 million and 14 firearms from the Sonali Bank’s branch in Ruma, Bandarban around 9:00 pm Tuesday.
A witness, who requested anonymity, said that the terrorists looted 14 weapons from the Ansar members guarding the bank and abducted Nizam Uddin, the manager of Ruma Upazila branch of Sonali Bank, from the mosque during Taraweeh prayers.
Regional director of Sonali Bank (Bandarban region) M Osman Gani told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night that they have beefed up security at all the banks in that region after the robbery at Ruma branch.
Thanchi Sadar Union Parishad chairman Aung Pru Mro said the robbers went towards Shahjahanpur in the three vehicles they arrived.