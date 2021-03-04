6 Bangladeshis return after serving sentences in India

Six Bangladeshis returned through the Sheola customs land port station in Bianibazar upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday, after serving prison sentences in India for illegal intrusion, reports UNB.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) completed the handover process to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

According to BGB sources, the handover was done with direct cooperation of the Bangladesh Embassy in Guwahati, Assam and the cooperation of the State of Assam in India.