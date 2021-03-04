6 Bangladeshis return after serving sentences in India

Six Bangladeshis returned through the Sheola customs land port station in Bianibazar upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday, after serving prison sentences in India for illegal intrusion, reports UNB.
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) completed the handover process to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
According to BGB sources, the handover was done with direct cooperation of the Bangladesh Embassy in Guwahati, Assam and the cooperation of the State of Assam in India.
Before entering Bangladesh, a medical officer at Sheola ICP in Bianibazar upazila examined their health. They are advised to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, even though they have tested negative for corona.
People returned - Saddar Ali, Pitu Mandal, Md. Ashraful Islam, Md Baddu Mia, Sanjit Chandra Das, Md Hasan Biswas are residents of different districts of Bangladesh.
Baragram company commander of BGB-52 Battalion, Bianibazar Thana Police and other government officials were present during the handover of Sheola customs land port.