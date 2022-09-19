Casino kingpin Samrat’s bail extended

Samrat was released from jail after the same court granted bail to him on 22 August.
The court granted him bail until 19 September considering his poor health condition on a bond of Tk 10,000.
The judge also asked him to submit his passport to the court as his bail condition, and he has to take court permission to go abroad.
Samrat secured bail in a drugs case on 11 April and in an arms act case and a money laundering case on 10 April.
The expelled Jubo League leader was under treatment at the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital from 24 November last year.
In October 2019, RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) detained Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.
RAB raided his Kakrail office the next day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two pelts of kangaroo were seized from his office.
He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act.
Abdul Khaleque, deputy assistant director of RAB-1 lodged two complaints against Samrat at Ramna police station under the arms and the narcotics acts. Arman was also made an accused in the narcotics case.
Shekhar Chandra Mallik, a sub-inspector, submitted a charge sheet against Samrat in the arms act case.
Rashedur Rahman, sub-inspector of CID, registered a case against him at the Ramna police station for laundering Tk 1.95 billion to Malaysia and Singapore. Last November, the investigating officer in the case submitted a charge sheet in court.
On 12 November 2019, ACC filed a case against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 29.48 million beyond his known sources of income.
ACC filed the charge sheet before the court on 26 November 2020 for possessing wealth of Tk 2.2 billion beyond the known source of his income.