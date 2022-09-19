Casino kingpin Samrat’s bail extended

A court in Dhaka has extended the bail to expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a case filed over amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

The court also set 20 October for indictment hearing in the case.

Judge Asad Asifuzzaman of Dhaka special judge court-6 passed the order on Monday.

Court’s bench assistant Zahidul Islam confirmed the development to Ptothom Alo.

According to court sources, as Samrat appeared in the court and appealed for bail extension, the court then extended his bail and re-fixed the indictment hearing date to 20 October following the hearing of both sides.