Attack on anti-mugging drive in Dhaka, 2 suspected muggers shot: Police
Police say they came under attack while conducting a drive to arrest muggers in the capital’s Shekhertek area. Two people were injured after being shot by police during the incident.
According to police, the two injured men are suspected muggers. Officers opened fire in self-defence after coming under attack. Police also said they detained four people, including the two injured men, from the scene.
The incident took place behind Delta Garments in Adabor at around 4:30 pm today, Tuesday.
Police said businessman and bKash agent Shafiqul Islam was hacked and robbed of Tk 300,000 (3 Lakh) in the Shekhertek area of Adabor at around 11:00 am today. Following the incident, police launched an operation.
As part of the operation, officers went to the area behind Delta Garments near Dhaka Udyan, where the suspected muggers allegedly attacked them with locally made weapons.
Jewel Rana, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADC) for Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Mohammadpur Zone said the suspects attempted to attack police when officers went to arrest them.
“Police opened fire to bring the situation under control and in self-defence,” he said.
Two suspected muggers, identified as Rubel and Amir, were shot and injured. They were later detained and taken to hospital for treatment. Two others, identified as Kashem and Joy, were also detained from the scene.
During the attack, Zahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Adabor police station, sustained minor injuries.
Police claim the detainees are members of an organised mugging gang. Their involvement in the robbery that took place earlier in the day is being investigated, and they are being questioned as part of the investigation.