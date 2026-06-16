Attack on anti-mugging drive in Dhaka, 2 suspected muggers shot: Police

Police say they came under attack while conducting a drive to arrest muggers in the capital’s Shekhertek area. Two people were injured after being shot by police during the incident.

According to police, the two injured men are suspected muggers. Officers opened fire in self-defence after coming under attack. Police also said they detained four people, including the two injured men, from the scene.

The incident took place behind Delta Garments in Adabor at around 4:30 pm today, Tuesday.