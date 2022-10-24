Drugs being used to pay for fish

Based on this report, the foreign ministry on 17 October sent letters to seven agencies of the government, including the home ministry and commerce ministry, apprising them of the issue. The matter was also raised at the meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order held on 19 October.

In the letter sent by the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Agartala about the 'Tripura drug trade', it was said that Tripura was a corridor for drug trade. This corridor was used to carry various narcotic substances like yaba, heroin and other drugs from Myanmar to Tripura via Mizoram and Assam in India. The drugs then, after that, enter Bangladesh.

Sources in the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Agartala said that drug trade is carried out under cover of the import and export of goods with Tripura. And the transactions are carried out outside of the legal banking channels, through 'hundi'.