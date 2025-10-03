Prothom Alo Investigation
Feni: Names added, dropped in cases for money
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in the mass uprising, police stations across the country were attacked, vandalised, and looted of weapons. Feni Model Police Station was among them.
Jamal Uddin Gazi was arrested as an accused in the police station loot case. After four months in jail, he secured bail. Now, he has filed a fresh case, claiming he was injured during the anti-discrimination movement. His case names 264 individuals, with an additional 100 to 150 listed as unidentified accused.
At first, Gazi attempted to file the case with Feni Model Police Station. When that failed, he petitioned the Feni senior judicial magistrate’s Court on 17 August. The court instructed the additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle) to investigate and submit a report. That investigation is still ongoing.
When asked about the delay, Gazi told Prothom Alo that his treatment had taken a long time. He also claimed he had been falsely arrested in the Feni police station loot case as part of a conspiracy.
Gazi is a former member of the Feni District Jubo Dal and joint convener of the Chhagalnaiya Upazila Jubo Dal. By profession, he is a small businessman. In his deposition, he first named top Awami League leaders of Feni District, following the pattern of other mass uprising–related cases. He then expanded the list to include lower-ranking leaders from various parties, including BNP, Jamaat, Jatiya Party, and JSD, as well as businessmen and expatriates.
Since 5 August, 2024, the phrase “case-business” has become commonplace in Feni. Like Gazi’s complaint, most cases now list a broad range of individuals—Awami League leaders and activists alongside businessmen, professionals, and expatriates. Many allege they were accused due to personal or business disputes, or as part of attempts to extort money under pressure.
The trend has reached such an extent that even BNP and Jamaat leaders themselves have not been spared. Abdul Matin Parvez, vice-president of the BNP unit in Ward no. 18 of Feni municipality, was accused in an attempted murder case filed on 20 July. He believes his opponents used the case to sideline him.
Abdul Matin told Prothom Alo, “The plaintiff himself admitted at the police superintendent’s office that he does not know me. Who, then, added my name to the case remains a mystery.”
On 12 September, the Chhagalnaiya unit of Jamaat-e-Islami held a press conference, alleging that eight of its leaders and activists—along with ordinary citizens—had been named in an attempted murder case in Mahipal, at the heart of the uprising.
At the press briefing, Mujibur Rahman, Jamaat’s Feni District secretary for agriculture and economic affairs, said a case was filed in court on 17 August accusing one Jamaat Rukon and seven activists. He added that many businessmen and common people were also being harassed through such cases.
Multiple forms of case manipulation
Prothom Alo’s investigation found that case-trading in Feni operates at several levels. In business or personal disputes, money is often taken from one side to implicate the other in a case. In some instances, drafts of complaints are circulated beforehand to pressure individuals into paying.
Those who comply have their names dropped; those who refuse are included as accused. Many of the accused in such cases do not even know the complainants. The real actors operate from behind the scenes, controlling the process. Most of those linked to this manipulation are associated with BNP politics.
Now, second- and third-tier trades have emerged. Even those not named in the initial complaint are often arrested as “suspects.” Which charges they face—murder, attempted murder, or assault—often depends on negotiations.
If an accused person seeks bail, the process reportedly hinges on the “approval” of BNP leaders or lawyers who claim control over the case. Even when bail is granted, further bargaining arises over whether that individual will be shown as arrested in a new case. This requires “managing” multiple points of influence.
There are also costs tied to official reports requested by the court or police headquarters. Without payment, even neutral individuals with no political links risk being labelled in reports as “close to” or “financial backers” of Awami League leaders.
Mezbah Uddin Khan (known as Senior Mezbah), the public prosecutor of the Feni District Judge Court and a BNP central committee member, told Prothom Alo that he has heard of cases where drafts of complaints are circulated with threats of adding names. He said the allegations of using cases to weaken opponents or for financial transactions are not entirely baseless, and these matters are widely discussed.
Discussions with victims and related sources suggest that, alongside BNP and Jubo Dal leaders, certain police officers are also involved. Among them, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Ariful Islam Siddiqui has drawn the most criticism. He, along with two local police station officers-in-charge, was recently transferred.
How the “bait” is set
Local political and police sources said that in the early days, anyone who tried to file a case related to the mass uprising incidents would have it accepted. At one point, after wide-scale inclusion of accused and the circulation of “case-business” became widespread, filing small, isolated cases gradually decreased. Then, attempts to file cases through the courts began.
Recently, there have been three attempts in Feni to file cases through the courts. All are currently under police investigation.
A businessman named in an attempted murder case, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that drafts of complaints were prepared and sent via WhatsApp to him and other businessmen. The process was likened to casting a fishing net—essentially a “trial run” to see who would respond. Since he did not respond, he later found his name included in the official complaint.
The businessman said he had lived abroad for 19 years and returned to Dhaka to resume business about two years ago. Initially, he was sent a photo showing him attending a social event with a local Awami League leader of Sonagazi Upazila. After that, a draft complaint with his name was sent via WhatsApp. After discussion with friends and colleagues, he decided not to pay.
Prothom Alo spoke to 12 victims about this process of using draft complaints to demand money and removing names in exchange for payment. Most of them were businessmen, expatriates, or professionals.
The pattern was similar—after selecting a target, any photo or video linking the person to a local Awami League leader on social media would be used to imply that the person’s name would appear in a case. The draft complaint was then sent to the individual or their close associates.
One such victim, a physician, said that in November last year he received a draft complaint via WhatsApp with his name listed among the accused. He paid 40,000 taka to have his name removed. When he later checked at the police station, he learned that his name had originally been included but was later removed.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, the physician said he held a government job and had no reason to be accused. The dispute may have arisen from competition among local clinics over which physician would see patients after official duty hours. This could explain why someone wanted his name included in the complaint.
*More to follow...