Feni: Names added, dropped in cases for money

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in the mass uprising, police stations across the country were attacked, vandalised, and looted of weapons. Feni Model Police Station was among them.

Jamal Uddin Gazi was arrested as an accused in the police station loot case. After four months in jail, he secured bail. Now, he has filed a fresh case, claiming he was injured during the anti-discrimination movement. His case names 264 individuals, with an additional 100 to 150 listed as unidentified accused.

At first, Gazi attempted to file the case with Feni Model Police Station. When that failed, he petitioned the Feni senior judicial magistrate’s Court on 17 August. The court instructed the additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle) to investigate and submit a report. That investigation is still ongoing.

When asked about the delay, Gazi told Prothom Alo that his treatment had taken a long time. He also claimed he had been falsely arrested in the Feni police station loot case as part of a conspiracy.