Armed Awami League men in Feni remain at large, weapons not found

On the day before the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, 18-year-old Wakil Ahmed Shihab left home telling his mother he was going to get a haircut.

He joined an Anti-Discrimination Student Movement rally. In Mohipal, Feni, leaders and activists of the Awami League opened indiscriminate fire at that rally. Three bullets ripped through Shihab’s chest.

Shihab was the eldest son of expatriate Sirajul Islam of South Kashimpur village in Panchgachia union of Feni Sadar upazila.

He passed the SSC from the local Jailskar High School in 2023. His younger brother Wamid Ahmed Sayem studies in class-IX at a madrasah.

A few months before Shihab was killed, his father Sirajul Islam went to Saudi Arabia. Shihab had hoped to go abroad too and support the family. To that end, alongside his studies, he had been learning technical works related to mobile phones at Mohipal Plaza.

Shihab’s mother, Mahfuza Akter, has not yet recovered from the grief of losing her son. When this correspondent recently visited the home and asked about her son, she broke down.

She lamented that even though a year has passed, there has been no visible progress in the trial of the case. None of the gunmen who opened fire have been arrested.