Probe in rape cases to complete in 15 days, trial in 90 days: Law adviser
The government has taken an initiative to bring down the time of investigation in cases filed on allegations of rape and torture of women to 15 days from existing 30 days. The time of the trial will have to be completed within 90 days in those cases.
The government will finalise the time after necessary discussions with stakeholders, law adviser Asif Nazrul said at a media briefing at the law ministry Sunday.
Home adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and information and broadcast adviser Md Mahfuj Alam also addressed the news briefing.
The government has taken the initiative in the face of a huge public reaction across the country due to the rape of an 8-year-old girlchild at the house of her sister’s in-laws in Magura.
The law adviser said the government was already thinking about some legal steps to prevent rape and violence against women. The decisions were taken from a meeting today, Sunday.
He, however, mentioned that the final decisions will be taken after discussions with the stakeholders.
The legal changes will be introduced within a few days, Asif Nazrul hoped.
The law adviser said earlier the authorities used to change the investigation officers in case of the IO’s failure to complete the investigation within 30 days, which ultimately led to delay in the trial.
Now the government will amend the law in such a way so that the first investigation officer cannot be changed and he will have to complete the investigation within the stipulated time.
He further said the trial will have to be completed within 90 days and none can be granted bail if the trial is not completed by that time. As per the existing law, an accused could be granted bail if the trial is not completed by 180 days.
Asif Nazrul stated that a specific provision will be included in the act for taking departmental actions against the officials in cases of negligence in the trial from their side.
Mentioning that currently, DNA test results are necessary for taking legal actions in rape cases, the law adviser said necessary amendments will be brought in this regard since this facility is not available across the country.
An amendment will be made so that if a judge thinks only medical certificates are enough to conduct the trial process, he could go ahead, Asif Nazrul, also a professor of law department at Dhaka University, said.
The law ministry, home ministry and all the relevant government offices will act promptly to ensure that there is no procrastination for the trial of the case filed over the rape of an 8-year-old girlchild at the house of her sister’s in-laws in Magura, Asif Nazrul insisted.