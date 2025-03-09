Probe in rape cases to complete in 15 days, trial in 90 days: Law adviser

The government has taken the initiative in the face of a huge public reaction across the country due to the rape of an 8-year-old girlchild at the house of her sister’s in-laws in Magura.

The law adviser said the government was already thinking about some legal steps to prevent rape and violence against women. The decisions were taken from a meeting today, Sunday.

He, however, mentioned that the final decisions will be taken after discussions with the stakeholders.

The legal changes will be introduced within a few days, Asif Nazrul hoped.

The law adviser said earlier the authorities used to change the investigation officers in case of the IO’s failure to complete the investigation within 30 days, which ultimately led to delay in the trial.

Now the government will amend the law in such a way so that the first investigation officer cannot be changed and he will have to complete the investigation within the stipulated time.