71 cases filed, 450 arrested: Police headquarters

According to Prothom Alo’s correspondents in respective areas, a total of 18 cases have been lodged in Noakhali. Of them some 8 cases have been filed at Hatia police station, six at Begumganj and one each at Sonaimuri, Kabirhat, Chatkhil and Senbag police station.
In these cases, names of 285 people have been mentioned and 4,000 to 5,000 unnamed people have been made accused. So far some 90 people have been arrested in these cases. Apart from this, two more cases are underway in connection with the attack on the police in Chowmuhani, said Shahidul Islam, Noakhali’s superintendent of police (SP).
A total of five cases have been lodged in Cumilla. The number of accused in these cases is 562. As of Monday, some 40 people have been arrested in these cases.
Four cases have been registered in Chattogram. A total of 1,450 people have been made accused in this case, including unnamed persons. So far 93 people have been arrested in these cases. Apart from this, three cases have been filed in Chandpur, Feni and Gazipur.
Meanwhile, no case has been registered till yesterday in connection with the arson attack on a Hindu community house in Pirganj, Rangpur on Sunday night. However, 45 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident, local police said.