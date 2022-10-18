Crime

HC issues rule on military court verdicts against 88 officers during Zia's rule

UNB
HC hands over life time imprisonment to three convicted over Commorade Golam Rabbani murder case.
HC hands over life time imprisonment to three convicted over Commorade Golam Rabbani murder case. File photo

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking why the military court verdicts on 88 people during the regime of president Ziaur Rahman should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule after hearing a writ petition in this regard.

The rule also sought to know why the convicts should not be treated as patriots by declaring the convictions and acts of the tribunal constituted under the Martial Law Regulations of 1977 illegal.

The defence secretary, home secretary and law secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

On 28 April 2019, a writ petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of 88 people including 14 officers who were sentenced to death and children of army and air force officers who were sentenced to death in that military court.

Out of 88 people, 13 were sentenced to death, 33 were sentenced to various terms including life. And the remaining 42 people were fired from their post in 1977.

Supreme Court lawyer Matiur Rahman filed the writ petition on behalf of the convicts.

The writ sought the government’s directions to grant pay, other benefits, and pension to the convicts of the court in 2 October 1977 till their normal retirement from service.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment