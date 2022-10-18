HC issues rule on military court verdicts against 88 officers during Zia's rule

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking why the military court verdicts on 88 people during the regime of president Ziaur Rahman should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule after hearing a writ petition in this regard.

The rule also sought to know why the convicts should not be treated as patriots by declaring the convictions and acts of the tribunal constituted under the Martial Law Regulations of 1977 illegal.

The defence secretary, home secretary and law secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.