HC issues rule on military court verdicts against 88 officers during Zia's rule

On 28 April 2019, a writ petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of 88 people including 14 officers who were sentenced to death and children of army and air force officers who were sentenced to death in that military court.
Out of 88 people, 13 were sentenced to death, 33 were sentenced to various terms including life. And the remaining 42 people were fired from their post in 1977.
Supreme Court lawyer Matiur Rahman filed the writ petition on behalf of the convicts.
The writ sought the government’s directions to grant pay, other benefits, and pension to the convicts of the court in 2 October 1977 till their normal retirement from service.