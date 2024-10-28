Chittagong Medical College expels 75 activists of banned BCL

Chittagong Medical College authorities have taken action against 86 students for breaching discipline.

Among them, 75 were leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League that has been banned.

Allegations have been brought against them for occupying rooms illegally, breaching the rule, for being involved in criminal activities, and destroying the educational atmosphere of the medical college.

The 75 leaders and activists of BCL, including 14 interns, were expelled for different periods of time.

Prof Jashim Uddin, principal of the Chittagong Medical College, said the action was taken following the recommendation of the investigation committee.