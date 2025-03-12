AL leaders with hands cuffed behind backs as they want to raise hands, shout against govt: PP

Around 9:39am on Wednesday morning, two police men opened the main gate of the custody of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.

Five police members were standing in front of the custody, all with sticks in hand. Behind them were Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for information and technology ministry.

Salman had his hands cuffed behind his back, so were Palak's.

Standing behind Palak with their heads bowed are former MP Sulaiman Selim and former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam. Sulaiman and Atiq had their hands cuffed behind their backs.

Standing behind Sulaiman with their heads bowed is former senior secretary Mohibul Haque. He had his hands cuffed behind his back.

Standing to the left of Mohibul Haque was former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal’s son, Safi Mudassir Khan Jyoti. He had his hands cuffed behind his back.

Salman, Palak, Atiqul, and Mohibul wore police helmets. The front of the helmet was covered with glass. And each of them was on bulletproof jackets.