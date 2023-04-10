DW documentary interviewee Nafiz Alam arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commission Abdul Ahad told Prothom Alo that Nafiz has been arrested from his house in the city’s Basundhara area over a pornography case.

Abdul Ahad said a case under narcotics control act would be filed against Nafiz as bottles of foreign liquor were recovered from his house during the raid.

Nafiz would be produced before the court today, he added.