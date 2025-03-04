'Mob' harassed SI Yusuf despite repeatedly saying 'I am a policeman'
Several videos of a mob harassing and beating a police official Yusuf Ali while on duty on 28 February have gone viral on social media Facebook.
One of the videos shows sub-inspector Yusuf in his uniform sitting on a chair and a group of people surrounding him harassing him in different ways.
His hands were tied from behind in a way that he could not move. A man was seen pulling his hair from behind. Someone was telling to remove his clothes. Some people were seen searching his body and at one point the mob snatched his wallet and mobile phone.
Yusuf was seen saying “I am a policeman from Patenga police station.”
However, the mob did not believe him. They kept telling him that he was a fake police officer. A person from the mob was seen telling, “Capture the video well.”
Meanwhile, a press release signed by home ministry spokesperson Faisal Hasan said a total of 12 persons were arrested in connection with the incident. The arrestees were directly involved in the incident to spread fear along the beach and snatched away SI Yusuf’s phone. They are involved with drug consumption and mugging in the area.
The press release further said the locals handed over two persons who instigated the incident on that very night of the incident. Before that, a police team on patrol and locals rescued SI Yusuf from the spot.
Police arrested 10 more persons in connection with the incident in drives conducted overnight. With that some 12 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.
A case has been filed over the incident under the Speedy Trial Act. The home ministry has warned everybody of refraining from being involved in such criminal activities.
The press release reads the government is determined to bring everyone involved in the incident to book.