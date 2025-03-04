'Mob' harassed SI Yusuf despite repeatedly saying 'I am a policeman'

Several videos of a mob harassing and beating a police official Yusuf Ali while on duty on 28 February have gone viral on social media Facebook.

One of the videos shows sub-inspector Yusuf in his uniform sitting on a chair and a group of people surrounding him harassing him in different ways.

His hands were tied from behind in a way that he could not move. A man was seen pulling his hair from behind. Someone was telling to remove his clothes. Some people were seen searching his body and at one point the mob snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

Yusuf was seen saying “I am a policeman from Patenga police station.”

However, the mob did not believe him. They kept telling him that he was a fake police officer. A person from the mob was seen telling, “Capture the video well.”