State minister’s man returns bribed money to job seekers at DB office

When the involvement of a state minister came to light, no DB officials agreed to provide a statement over the issue. However, a source disclosed that ADC Fazle Elahi was intermediating the repayment process.

The police official could not be contacted despite repeated calls on his mobile phone.

Three victims, along with Abu Sufian, went to the state minister’s residence on the capital’s Minto road on Thursday. He alleged that their request for repayment led to an altercation and they faced an attack there.

At one stage, Abu Sufian crossed the wall and entered the adjacent DB office, while the two others managed to run off the scene through the entrance.