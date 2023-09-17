Charghat OC withdrawn as audio clips demanding Tk 700,000 in bribes leaked

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajshahi’s Charghat police station, Mahbubul Alam, was withdrawn and closed to the police lines on Saturday night after audio clips in which the OC was heard demanding Tk 700,000 in bribes from a housewife had been leaked in social media.

Rajshahi’s additional superintendent of police (district special branch) and media cell spokesperson Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, audio clips of the OC demanding bribes were published in local media, as well as had started making rounds in social media since Saturday evening.

Mahbubul Alam demanded bribes from certain Sahara Khatun, 28, wife of Abdul Alim alias Kalu from Chamta village of Shaluya union parishad of Charghat upazila. Abdul Alim has been behind bars in the case filed by the police’s detective branch for six months, though his wife claimed he has been falsely implicated in this case.