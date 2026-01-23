School manager arrested over child abuse incident in Naya Paltan

Police have arrested the manager of a school in connection with a child abuse incident at a school in the Naya Paltan area of the capital. The arrested person is Pabitra Kumar Barua, manager of the school.

He was arrested early this morning, Friday, from a house in the Mirpur area by police from Paltan police station. He is the husband of Sharmin Jahan, the founder and headteacher of Sharmin Academy.

Assistant commissioner (Motijheel zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Hossain Muhammad Farabi confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo this morning.