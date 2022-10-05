Bigo Bangla bags Tk 1.08b by promoting obscenity, siphons off Tk 790m

Live streaming platform Bigo Bangla has allegedly earned a total of Tk 1.08 billion from the people in Bangladesh, through the promotion of obscenity on its mobile app.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has obtained necessary evidence in this regard and filed a case against the managing director of Bigo Bangla, Yao Jie, under the money laundering prevention act.

The Bigo Bangla boss has been subjected to an allegation of siphoning off Tk 790 million from Bangladesh.

Sohel Rana, the CID sub-inspector (SI) who filed the case, told Prothom Alo that he has dug into the allegations of money laundering against Bigo Live for more than a year. After collecting necessary evidence, he filed the lawsuit against the Bigo official on 25 September.