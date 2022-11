Police recovered the body of a 55-year old man from a paddy field in Sheikhpura area of Dinajpur Sadar upazila Tuesday morning, UNB reports.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.

Golam Mawla Shah, inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said they recovered the body from the paddy field adjacent to the road of Sheikhpura Union Parishad building after being informed by village police.