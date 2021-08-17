86 victims of enforced disappearance still missing in Bangladesh: HRW

The US-based organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) reminded Bangladesh about 86 victims of enforced disappearance whose whereabouts are still not traced.

While issuing a press release on its new report on Monday, HRW urged the United Nations to lead an independent international investigation into enforced disappearances by security forces in Bangladesh.

HRW prepared the 57-page report–‘Where No Sun Can Enter’: A Decade of Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh–based on over 115 interviews conducted between July 2020 and March 2021 with victims, their family members, and witnesses to enforced disappearances.