‘Most of 167 July injured admitted to neuroscience institute had no skull'

As many as 167 people, who sustained critical injuries during the July uprising, were admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital. Most of them had no skull.

National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital associate professor Md Mahfuzur Rahman revealed this while giving his testimony record at the International Crimes Tribunal – 1 on Wednesday.

Mahfuzur Rahman recorded this deposition as the 13th witness in a case filed over crimes against humanities committed during the July uprising against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The other two accused in the case are – former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Former IGP Mamun has already confessed his involvement in crimes against humanity. He has become the ‘approver’ (popularly known as state witness) in the case. He was also present in the tribunal today.