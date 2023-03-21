Crime

ASI withdrawn over extortion in Munshiganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
ASI Mohammed Suman of Gazaria police station was ‘closed’ and attached to the district police line for allegedly trying to extort money from a trader in MunshiganjUNB

A police officer in Munshiganj was ‘closed’ and attached to the district police line for allegedly trying to extort money from a trader by giving him threats of killing in crossfire, reports UNB.

Accused Mohammed Suman was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at the Gazaria police station.

Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun, superintendent of police (SP) of Munshiganj, said the officer was closed and attached to the district police line Monday.

Victim Shakil Farazi, said the police officer told him on Sunday that a narcotic case was filed against him at Narayanganj port police station.

The ASI picked him up on a white microbus on Monday morning, he said. The microbus went to a remote area of Char Baushia area.

Shakil further said there were three other persons in the microbus- constable Rafiqul, unidentified man who claimed to be an ASI, and the driver.

“They held me at gunpoint and demanded Tk 200, 000,” he said.

They snatched away his mobile phone, and money, beat him, and tried to handcuff him, he said. Meanwhile, some locals gathered on the spot and rescued him.

Accused ASI, Mohammed Suman, told the news agency that one of his friends, a police officer at Narayanganj port police station, informed him about a case filed against Shakil Farazi.

“My friend came to Gazaria, and we took Shakil there to talk in ‘private’.”

Read more from Crime
Post Comment