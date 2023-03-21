ASI withdrawn over extortion in Munshiganj

A police officer in Munshiganj was ‘closed’ and attached to the district police line for allegedly trying to extort money from a trader by giving him threats of killing in crossfire, reports UNB.

Accused Mohammed Suman was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at the Gazaria police station.

Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun, superintendent of police (SP) of Munshiganj, said the officer was closed and attached to the district police line Monday.

Victim Shakil Farazi, said the police officer told him on Sunday that a narcotic case was filed against him at Narayanganj port police station.