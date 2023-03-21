ASI withdrawn over extortion in Munshiganj

The ASI picked him up on a white microbus on Monday morning, he said. The microbus went to a remote area of Char Baushia area.
Shakil further said there were three other persons in the microbus- constable Rafiqul, unidentified man who claimed to be an ASI, and the driver.
“They held me at gunpoint and demanded Tk 200, 000,” he said.
They snatched away his mobile phone, and money, beat him, and tried to handcuff him, he said. Meanwhile, some locals gathered on the spot and rescued him.
Accused ASI, Mohammed Suman, told the news agency that one of his friends, a police officer at Narayanganj port police station, informed him about a case filed against Shakil Farazi.
“My friend came to Gazaria, and we took Shakil there to talk in ‘private’.”