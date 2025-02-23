Robbers buy 'ganja' in exchange of looted cell phone

The miscreants involved with robbery on a running bus and molestation of female passengers are drug addicts. They bought hemp in exchange for a mobile phone snatched from the bus.

The gang’s identity was revealed by a hemp (ganja) dealer. Police later arrested three of them, said police officials involved with the process.

Police officials said the persons involved with robbery on the bus were drug addicts. They used to get involved with robbery, snatching and other crimes in Savar and Ashulia area to collect money for drugs.