ACC can extend time by 15 days for Benazir, family

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can extend 15 days for ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family for appearing before the anti-graft body.

ACC commissioner Zohurul Haque said this while talking to newspersons about summoning former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters at the ACC headquarters.

He also said it is not clarified in the law whether anyone is compelled to appear before the ACC if it summons anyone. If anyone does not turn up despite extending time, it means he has nothing to say in support of him, Zohurul added.