Plague of youth gang
Dentist, beaten up while trying to save son, on life support
A youth dialled the national emergency number, 999, in a bid to save a pedestrian, being beaten up by members of a youth gang in Chattogram on Friday. Furious gang members attacked the youth, Ali Reza, on the day. But instead, they beat up Korban Ali, 60, father of the altruistic youth.
Critically injured dentist Korban Ali is now on life support at the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital.
The incident took place at Paschim Firoz Shah Colony area that falls under the jurisdiction of Akbar Shah police station in the port city on Friday.
Recounting the incident to Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon, Ali Reza said two school students sought help from him while he was going through the Paschim Firoz Shah Colony area on Friday afternoon. Youth gang members were beating them. Immediately he dialled the 999 and the police detained one of the gang members. When Ali Reza came out that evening to buy some food items for iftar, the gang members rushed there and started beating him. On information, his father Korban Ali arrived at the spot. At one stage, his father sustained a severe blow by a brick on his head.
Ali Reza said his father was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital first. From there he was shifted to a private hospital as his condition deteriorated. Physicians said his father is in a critical condition.
Madrasah student Ali Reza claimed that all the youth gang members are supporters of Awami Jubo League leader Golam Rasul, stating that he does not have any previous enmity with them.
In connection with the incident, Ali Reza filed a case in Akbar Shah police station naming 12 people on Saturday.
The accused are - Md. Samir, Md. Riyadh, Sohel alias Boga Sohel, Md. Akib, Md. Apurba, Md. Nishan, Md. Raju, Md. Sagar, Md. Babu, Md. Raju, Md. Sangram and Md. Safayet.
Apart from them, five to six others have been mentioned as unidentified accused in the case. All of them are known as followers of local Awami Jubo League leader Golam Rasul Nishan.
This correspondent phoned Golam Rasul several times but he did not pick up the call.
Akbar Shah police station officer-in-charge Golam Rabbani on Monday evening told Prothom Alo that two students of a reputable school sought help from Ali Reza. But he came under attack while trying to save them and his father sustained critical injuries while trying to save him.
The law enforcement members are trying to arrest the accused named in the case, he added.
The police said currently there are at least 200 youth gangs, with members from 5-15, active in Chattogram city. According to a police estimation, the number of youth gang members in the city is nearly 1,400.
The police said 64 “elder brothers” including councillor of ward No. 5 of the Chattogram City Corporation have been sheltering the youth gangs in the city. They were involved in 548 crimes, including 34 murders, that took place in the last six years.
A recent survey conducted by the police earlier this year revealed many 9th and 10th graders of three schools have been getting involved in crimes at the instigation of “elder brothers” of youth gang members bunking off classes.
Initially they get involved in crimes to show off heroism but after a certain period of time, they cannot escape the inevitable consequences.