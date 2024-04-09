Dentist, beaten up while trying to save son, on life support

The incident took place at Paschim Firoz Shah Colony area that falls under the jurisdiction of Akbar Shah police station in the port city on Friday.

Recounting the incident to Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon, Ali Reza said two school students sought help from him while he was going through the Paschim Firoz Shah Colony area on Friday afternoon. Youth gang members were beating them. Immediately he dialled the 999 and the police detained one of the gang members. When Ali Reza came out that evening to buy some food items for iftar, the gang members rushed there and started beating him. On information, his father Korban Ali arrived at the spot. At one stage, his father sustained a severe blow by a brick on his head.

Ali Reza said his father was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital first. From there he was shifted to a private hospital as his condition deteriorated. Physicians said his father is in a critical condition.