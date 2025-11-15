One accused claims trap, another cites love triangle: Police, RAB present different accounts

Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two people in connection with the murder of raw-material trader Ashraful Haque, 42, whose body, cut into 26 pieces, was recovered from the High Court intersection area in Dhaka.

The police and the RAB held separate press conferences today, Saturday, to formally present information on the arrest and details of the murder. It was learnt there that the two accused have given two different accounts in their confessional statements.

According to RAB, Ashraful had been lured into a trap as part of a plan to extort Tk 1 million (Tk 10 lakh), which ultimately led to his murder. Police, however, say the incident stemmed from a love triangle. The two suspects, Jorejul Islam, 39, and Shamima Akhter, 33, were arrested Friday evening in separate raids from Dhaka and Cumilla.