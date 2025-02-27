ACC files corruption cases against ex-home ministry official, DIG, and PRO

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed three separate cases against home ministry former joint secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy inspector general (DIG) Mollah Nazrul Islam and former public relations officer Md Sharif Mahmud Apu on charges of acquiring illegal assets and unusual transactions in banks.

ACC director general Md Akhter Hossain confirmed the matter of the case at a press briefing in front of ACC headquarters in Dhaka.

According to the case statement, in the first case, home ministry former joint secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das has been accused of acquiring undeclared assets worth Tk 24.7 million.

In addition, he has been accused of making unusual and suspicious transactions worth around Tk 60 million in 14 bank accounts in his own name.