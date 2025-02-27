ACC files corruption cases against ex-home ministry official, DIG, and PRO
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed three separate cases against home ministry former joint secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy inspector general (DIG) Mollah Nazrul Islam and former public relations officer Md Sharif Mahmud Apu on charges of acquiring illegal assets and unusual transactions in banks.
ACC director general Md Akhter Hossain confirmed the matter of the case at a press briefing in front of ACC headquarters in Dhaka.
According to the case statement, in the first case, home ministry former joint secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das has been accused of acquiring undeclared assets worth Tk 24.7 million.
In addition, he has been accused of making unusual and suspicious transactions worth around Tk 60 million in 14 bank accounts in his own name.
In the second case, home ministry former public relations officer Sharif Mahmud Apu has been accused of acquiring undeclared assets worth TK 5.9 million.
In the third case, the accused DIG of the police Mollah Nazrul Islam, has been accused of acquiring undeclared assets worth Tk 9.4 million in his own name.
Cases have been filed against the accused under Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004; Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Section 4 (2) (3) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012.
On 9 October last year, the ACC filed four separate cases against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan, son Shafi Modacher Khan and daughter Shafia Tasnim Khan on charges of abuse of power, recruitment, bribery, money laundering and corruption.
On the same day, a case was also filed against Kamal's APS Monir Hossain. Asaduzzaman Khan has been accused in four cases. In these cases, the former home minister has been accused of acquiring illegal assets worth about Tk 1 billion.
After the change of power, on 21 August last year, the ACC summoned all transaction information from the bank accounts of Kamal's family and eight others, including his former PS Harun (Rashid Biswas), Dhananjay Kumar Das, administrative officer Molla Ibrahim Hossain, APS Monir Hossain and PRO Sharif Mahmud. On 1 September, the court banned them from leaving the country.