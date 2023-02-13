UPDF, JSS members locked in armed battle in Rangamati

Members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) and the JSS (Santu Larma) group are locked in an armed battle in Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila, reports UNB.

Baghaichhari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahadat Hossain confirmed the development to the news agency.

The JSS led by Santu Larma is the group with which the government signed the CHT Peace Accord of 1997. The UPDF came into being a year later with an official position expressing 'skepticism' of the accord, and advocating full autonomy.