Crime remains unchecked in Dhaka, little efforts visible

Murders carried out in broad daylight, armed robberies on busy streets, and muggings outside people' homes continue to occur in Bangladesh’s capital. Even police officers are coming under attack. Although some suspects are arrested following high-profile incidents, law enforcement agencies often fail to reach the organisers and controllers of these professional criminal networks. As a result, crime continues unabated, with new incidents occurring regularly. Questions have also been raised about the effectiveness of police efforts to control crime.

According to data from Police Headquarters, 597 murder cases were filed in Dhaka Metropolitan Area during the 21-month period from September 2024 to May this year. Of those, 11 killings were linked to battles for control of the criminal underworld. Among the victims were four alleged top criminals.

During the same period, 773 cases of robbery and mugging were recorded. Police officers themselves believe the actual number of such incidents is much higher, as most victims do not file cases. Some submit only general diaries (GD), while there are also allegations that in certain instances police refuse to accept complaints.