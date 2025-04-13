Process of arresting Meghna Alam was not proper: Asif Nazrul
The way fashion model Meghna Alam was arrested under the special powers act was not proper, law adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday.
However, there are some specific complaints brought against Meghna Alam and the police are investigating those, the adviser added.
The home ministry will take appropriate measures in this regard soon, Asif Nazrul stated.
He was addressing a media conference at the secretariat today, Sunday.
Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch (DB) detained fashion model Meghna Alam from her Bashundhara residence in the capital on Wednesday night and took her in custody.
Following an order of the home ministry, she was produced before the court where she was ordered to keep in jail for 30 days under the special powers act. Currently, she is in jail.
The incident of the arrest of Meghna Alam without informing the family any specific reason triggered criticisms around the country.
Questions have been raised as to why she was put under preventive detention under the controversial special powers act without filing any case if she had committed any crime.
Demands have also been made to release her soon and abolish the special powers act of 1974.
Speaking at the media conference, Asif Nazrul said, “The home ministry put model Meghna Alam under detention. There have been debates about this. I just want to say, we had a high level in the government in this regard. We are aware of the statements of various human rights organisations and many other people. I can say this much to you that the police have been conducting an investigation regarding model Meghna Alam and there are some specific complaints against her. But the way she was arrested under the special powers act, that was not proper.”
The law adviser further said the home ministry will take proper actions if model Meghna Alam had committed any crime. They (the government) have acknowledged the process of arrest was not proper.
But the process of arrest was not proper does not suggest there is no allegation or evidence of her crime. It is nothing like that, Asif Nazrul added.